Western Branch’s Bly among 2017 inductees for Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced its 2017 class of inductees.

Former Western Branch High School star Dre Bly is among seven who will be formally inducted in late April.

Bly was a three-time All-American football player for the University of North Carolina and a Super Bowl XXXIV champion with the St. Louis Rams.

The class also includes the late C.J. Woollum, former director of athletics at CNU, former Virginia Tech basketball standout Bimbo Coles and Beth Anders, former Old Dominion University field hockey coach who led the Monarchs to 28 NCAA tournament appearances.

The rest of the 2017 class includes:

Jack Bogaczyk: Writer who spent 28 years in sports media in Roanoke.

Kim Hamilton Anthony: Former U.S. National Team gymnast, and six-time All-American at UCLA.

Claudio Reyna: Former All-American soccer player for the University of Virginia, and captain of the U.S. National Team.

The class of 2017 will be inducted at a ceremony Saturday, April 29 in Portsmouth.