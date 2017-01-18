Virginia Opera: The Magic Marksman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Skill, luck and a little help from the dark side all come in to play in the story of “The Magic Marksman,” a German Opera that is rarely performed in the Unites States.

Adam Turner, the Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor, stopped by along with soprano Katie Polit to talk about why Opera fans and first timers should make sure they’ve got a seat for one of three upcoming shows.

The Magic Marksman

Opens at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk Friday, January 27th.

Tickets start at only $19 and can be purchased online at VAOPERA.ORG or at 866.673.7282

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Virginia Opera