NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey will be returning to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday after a seven and a half month deployment.

The Monterey deployed last June with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

The Ike — along with several other ships — returned home on Dec. 30 from a seven-month deployment.

