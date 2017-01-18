Suffolk business owner locked in legal battle with city

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk business owner says in stuck in a legal battle with city officials. He believes he was not properly treated when his land was taken a year ago.

“I’m not being treated fairly,” said 79-year-old Paul Gottlieb.

Gotlieb is proud of what he built for his family.

“I’ve had this property a long time and this was going to help me retire,” Gottlieb added.

Gottlieb opened CPG Incorporated in 1981, but things are changing for the family business — and not by choice.

“All I want them to do is what’s right,” Gottlieb said.

In September 2015, Gottlieb got a letter from Suffolk officials telling him a portion of his property could be taken for the upcoming Nanesmond Parkway expansion. Suffolk offered $51,000 for the property, a number Gottlieb didn’t agree with.

Six months later, Gottlieb arrived for work and found city crews on his land.

“They said they had permission and that the city told them that was their property,” Gottlieb said. “It wasn’t their property, but if it was, I didn’t know it was their property.”

The city had taken the land months before, never notifying Gottlieb that it happened. He was still paying taxes and fees on the entire property. The case went to court, where it was ruled that city did enough with the initial letter.

“I think what’s most outrageous about this is that government statewide has taken the position they don’t have to tell owners when they take an owner’s property,” said attorney Jeremy Hopkins.

Hopkins, who works for eminent domain firm Waldo and Lyle, says his firm has more than two dozen similar cases.

“We are seeing this statewide,” Hopkins said. “It’s problematic.”

Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne tells 10 On You Side it’s common practice for VDOT to tell property owners before land is taken.

Suffolk officials would not comment because of impending litigation.

Hopkins says this could be solved with a simple letter.

“They tell these judges that they shouldn’t have to tell and owner when they take their property,” Hopkins said. “What reasonable entity would say they don’t have to spend 49 cents to tell an owner when the take the property?”

“They are taking advantage of me for no reason,” Gottlieb said. “I don’t think they picked me out of a crowd. I don’t don’t think it is a discrimination thing. I think they abuse everybody in these situations.”

Hopkins says he plans to appeal the Suffolk Circuit Court ruling to the Virginia Supreme Court.