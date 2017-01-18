Sentencing again delayed for man convicted in Va. Beach robbery, abduction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The sentencing for a man convicted in a robbery and abduction case has been delayed yet again.

In court Wednesday, Jorge Zambrana asked for a new attorney. The court appointed a lawyer and a new sentencing date should be set next month.

Zambrana pleaded guilty to robbery, abduction, carjacking, and conspiracy in July 2016.

In December 2015, police say Zambrana and another suspect, Mark John Albrecht II, approached a woman in the parking lot of a Sam’s Club off Virginia Beach Boulevard and forced her into the backseat of her own car. They made her hide and drove around to multiple ATMs, demanding that the woman withdraw money.

Following an exclusive 10 On Your Side interview with the victim, investigators say they received several tips that lead to the arrest of Albrecht and Zambrana.

Zambrana’s sentencing has been delayed multiple times due to missing paperwork. His co-conspirator, Albrecht, pleaded guilty to robbery in August 2016 was sentenced earlier January to 20 years with 18 years suspended.