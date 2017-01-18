Rep. Donald McEachin not attending Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Congressman A. Donald McEachin says he will not be attending the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

McEachin said in a statement Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign was based on hatred. The representative also said he can’t participate in a celebration “of pomp, pageantry and parade.”

“I have a train ticket, but unfortunately, it has come to this,” McEachin’s statement reads in part. “The train ticket will go unused. Instead I will be in the district, as I have been all week, interacting with constituents and the community.”

McEachin said he’s never seen a campaign where “a foreign power intervened to get one candidate elected and where the candidate did not even acknowledge, let alone condemn this behavior.

“I’m not sure what there is to celebrate,” McEachin said.

McEachin is one of more than 60 Democratic congressman who will not be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration.