Police: 3 suspects tried to rob man at Hampton hotel, fired shots

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for three suspects who tried to rob someone in Hampton Tuesday night.

At 9:59 p.m., dispatchers got a call about an attempted robbery that had just happened in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn, located in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive.

Police say a 33-year-old Midland, Virginia, man was standing outside his hotel room when three people approached him. They had guns in hand and demanded he hand over money. The victim refused and the three suspects assaulted him. As the suspects ran away, they fired several shots. No one was hurt.

The suspects were last seen getting in a white sedan.

Police described the first suspect as a black male, wearing a black North Face hooded jacket and dark-colored camouflage pants. The second suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing a light-colored hooded jacket and dark-colored pants. The third suspect is a black male who was wearing a a black-hooded jacket and dark-colored pants.

If you know anything about this attempted robbery, call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.