Photos: Injured owl rescued by Massachusetts officer

Anthony Fay, WWLP Published:
Courtesy: Whately Police Department
Courtesy: Whately Police Department

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts police sergeant on Tuesday came to the rescue of an owl who he found injured in the middle of the road Tuesday afternoon.

Courtesy: Whately Police Department
Courtesy: Whately Police Department

The Whately Police Department posted on Facebook that they received a call shortly after 3 p.m., about an owl that appeared to have been struck by a car on Long Plain Road, near the Hatfield town line.

Sgt. Donald Bates went there, and discovered a barred owl in the middle of the roadway, with what appeared to be a leg injury.

The owl was unable to fly away.

Bates wrapped the owl in a blanket, and the bird was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center in neighboring Conway to be nursed back to health.

 