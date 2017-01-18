Norfolk receiving $23M for Camp Allen Elementary replacement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (D-Va.) on Wednesday announced that Norfolk will be receiving nearly $23 million for a new elementary school.

The city and Norfolk Public Schools are receiving the grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to pay for demolition and construction of the new Camp Allen Elementary School.

“We are pleased to announce these funds will help offset the costs of demolishing and constructing a new elementary school in Norfolk,” the Senators stated Wednesday. “We are strongly committed to ensuring that military families have the support that they deserve, and that includes access to a first-class public education and educational facilities.”

The new school will be serving 571 students from pre-K through fifth grade. It is also expected to address capacity issues and the currently deteriorating Camp Allen building.

New elementary schools are also planned for Larchmont and Ocean View.