Italy PM: Apparently no deaths from triple quakes

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni says it seems there were no fatalities from the three strong earthquakes that rocked the same area of central Italy that was devastated by quakes last year.

Gentiloni said Wednesday was a “difficult day” for Italy. Central Italy has been buried under over a meter (3 feet) of snow in recent days, with some areas without electricity, complicating the arrival of emergency services.

Speaking in Berlin after a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Gentiloni said his thoughts were with those who were suffering through another round of temblors.

He said: “Luckily it seems there were no deaths.”

Merkel for her part offered reconstruction assistance.

