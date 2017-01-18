Housekeeper sentenced to over 3 years for stealing $550K from elderly man

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A housekeeper was sentenced to 37 months in prison for stealing more than $550,000 from her former employee, Pete McDonald, an 82-year-old Williamsburg man.

42-year-old Dana Morris pleaded guilty to engaging in a monetary transaction involving proceeds of unlawful activity and tax evasion on July 14, 2016.

Court documents say through Morris’ work as a housekeeper and a personal assistant, she gained access to the victim’s home and personal effects. Between 2012 and 2014, Morris altered and forged 117 checks drawn on her employer’s personal checking account. Prosecutors say she deposited all of the checks into her personal checking account and spent all of the stolen money on rent, jewelry and over $445,000 in retail and entertainment items. In March 2014, Morris and another person signed a promissory note to purchase a 2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited for $27,000. On the day the payment was due, Morris stole and forged three checks drawn on her employer’s checking account, each in the amount of $7,500. She used the stolen funds to pay the balance of the new vehicle in full.

Morris failed to report the majority of the stolen money on her federal income taxes. In her 2012 tax return, Morris falsely underreported her income. She then evaded the assessment of personal income tax in 2013 and 2014 by failing to file tax returns and filing extensions in which she falsely stated she would owe no tax for each year. In total, Morris evaded the assessment and payment of income tax totaling $172,497.

McDonald spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Lex Gray and said he noticed in December 2014 that one of his checks had bounced.

He said he was paying $400 per month for Morris to do laundry and sort his mail and bills. McDonald said she became more of a friend than an employee after hiring her in 2011.