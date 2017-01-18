High cost dooms US 460 road expansion project in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — The U.S. 460 expansion project, a road that was to run from Suffolk to Zuni, is dead.

Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne confirmed to 10 On Your Side Tuesday that the project, which had been considerably pared down, was still too expensive.

The planned expansion would have included of a four-lane, divided highway between Route 460 and the U.S. 58 interchange.

Layne said that the $450 million project scored poorly on the new Smart Scale program, which considers such effects as safety, congestion reduction and environmental impact.