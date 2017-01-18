Hampton schools adding law and public safety academy for high schoolers

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools and the police division are collaborating to add a law and public safety academy at a high school next year.

Veronica Hurd, Director of Academies for Schools, said subjects including English, science and mathematics will be taught along with criminal justice, forensic technology and public safety.

Hurd said the school district is working closely with the police division to develop the new academy.

Lt. Jason Price, Commander of the Community Engagement Unit for Hampton police and member of the academy’s advisory committee, says he’s excited about the possibilities the academy will bring.

“We believe that having a Law and Public Safety Academy will improve our relationships and strengthen partnerships with Hampton youth,” Price said. “We also believe that investing in Hampton youth who are interested in a career in public safety while they are enrolled in high school will better prepare them for their future whether they decided to continue their education in college or pursue a career in law enforcement.”

Students attending Hampton City Schools will soon be able to train for a career in Law Enforcement! We're excited for this awesome program! pic.twitter.com/ryLnC7e0r9 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) January 13, 2017

Price says students in the academy will go on field trips and do projects focused on public safety. They will also be taught by expert instructors.

Students interested in the academy should reach out to their guidance counselor.