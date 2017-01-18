Grand jury indicts Va. Beach man in alleged sex crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury indicted a Virginia Beach man Tuesday in connection to an alleged sex crime.

47-year-old Jeffrey Bondi, of the 1200 block of Alanton Drive, is charged with object sexual penetration.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Bondi’s charge stems from an alleged offense that took place in October 2001.

Bondi has not yet been taken into custody because the order to arrest him is not yet active, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

