Grafton HS student arrested for bringing a knife to school

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A student at Grafton High School was arrested last week after being accused of bringing a knife to school.

Lt. Dennis Ivey with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the arrested happened Thursday, Jan. 12.

The student had been removed from a classroom after he was reportedly throwing poppers (noise-making fireworks). Ivey says school officials found a switch blade knife on the student while searching him for poppers.

The teen has been charged with disorderly conduct and possessing a weapon on school property.

Ivey says school officials will determine whether or not the student will face disciplinary action at the school.

