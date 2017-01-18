Government asks to remove ‘secret’ from naval officer’s spying accusation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — LCDR Edward Lin will be tried in March on charges he shared government secrets with a foreign country but now, the U.S. government is asking to change the wording on one of the accusations.

The request has to do with the following sentence, which alleges Lin gave secret information to a foreign country:

Specification 1 (Espionage): In that Lieutenant Commander Edward C.L. Lin, U.S. Navy, Commander Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, on active duty, did, at or near Washington, D.C., on divers occasions, from about September 2012 to about December 2013, with intent or reason to believe it would be used to the advantage of a foreign nation, communicate SECRET information relating to the national defense to representatives of a foreign government.

In a hearing Wednesday, trial counsel for the government argued that the word “secret” is not necessary.

Lin’s military defense counsel argued in court that the government had all of the evidence and chose to include the word. Taking the word out changes Lin’s defense, said CDR Chris Czaplak.

“We had formulated our defense based on that charge. Our defense was going to be centered around what we saw in discovery as a lack of information, specifically a lack of information classified ‘secret’ that he was alleged to have passed. By deleting the word ‘secret,’ that defense is now eliminated and we’re going to have to go back to the drawing board,” Czaplak said.

Lin’s civilian attorney, Larry Youngner, believes the government’s case against his client is weakening. Trial counsel with the Government said they could not comment on the issue.

A military judge said he would look at the issue and make a ruling at a later date.