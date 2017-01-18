Get Pumped For a Fun Weekend in Hampton Roads

Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22 : Monster Jam @ Hampton Coliseum

Monsters are headed to the Hampton Coliseum this weekend for Monster Jam! World-class drivers will compete in racing and freestyle competitions in front of huge crowds. Come out and meet some of your favorite drivers including: Grave Digger, Max – D and many more! The monster trucks will battle for ultimate domination this Friday – Sunday at Hampton Coliseum. Times vary and tickets for the event start at $15.

Saturday,January 21 : Pink In The Rink @ The Norfolk Scope Arena

Join the Norfolk Admirals and Komen Tidewater this Saturday for the 10th Annual Pink in the Rink game! Cheer on the Admirals as they go head-to-head with the Thunder. Oh and did I mention, the ice will be totally pink in support of Komen Tidewater! A portion of every ticket will be donated to help fund breast cancer research. Fans are encouraged to wear their best pink gear this weekend when they come out to the game.

The Pink in The Rink event is happening this Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at the Scope arena. Tickets start at $14.

Sunday, January 22 : Cinderella’s Adventures @ The Barry Robinson Theater

This Sunday, The Children’s Theater of Hampton Roads invites you and your family to come out and enjoy ‘Cinderella’s Adventures.’ This is no ordinary fairy-tale production though. The magical tale we all know and love doesn’t go exactly as planned. Which is why they need your help to make the happily ever after a reality. Join the Children’s Theater of Hampton Roads at The Barry Robinson Theater this Sunday at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. for their special production of Cinderella’s Adventures. Tickets are only $5.