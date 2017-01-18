F-22s beginning exercise today at Langley Air Force Base

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — The 1st Fighter Wing on Wednesday is beginning an operational exercise at Langley Air Force Base.

F-22 Raptors and fighter wing personnel will be testing their capacity to conduct various missions and scenarios. Personnel from the Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Fighter Wing is also taking part in the exercise.

“1st FW Airmen maintain and operate the world’s most capable 5th generation aircraft, the F-22. Exercises like this one enable us to maintain vital warfighting skills needed to defeat any enemy and protect America at a moment’s notice,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Fesler, 1st Fighter Wing commander.

Air Force officials say there may be flying operations outside of normal hours during the exercise. Traffic going into and out of the base is not expected to be interrupted.

An advisory for increased jet noise near the base is in effect throughout the length of the exercise.

Officials say the exercise is expected to be completed Friday, Jan. 20.