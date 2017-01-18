Exclusive: Former PRHA Executive Director says settle or I’ll sue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The former Executive Director of the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority (PRHA) is demanding $1.5 million or he’ll sue for more than $41 million dollars, and taxpayers you could be footing that bill.

Hal Short had been with PRHA for 44 years, and served as Executive Director since 2009. Then suddenly he was terminated. 10 On Your Side has learned Hal Short has hired an attorney and is fighting back.

Executive Director of Portsmouth Housing Authority Fired

10 On Your Side obtained the settlement letter through a source. In it Hal Short’s attorney Raymond Hogge gives the PRHA 30 days to settle up with Hal Short for wrongful termination. When we mentioned all this to Portsmouth Councilwoman Elizabeth Psimas she couldn’t believe it, “This is dated December 26. I have not heard of this.” Psimas thinks Hal Short was wronged, receiving no severance package after working at PRHA 44 years, “He had already tendered his resignation papers for the end of the year for his retirement, and they didn’t let him do that.”

Psimas knew nothing about the proposed settlement nor the possible $41 million lawsuit if the settlement isn’t accepted by January 25. When 10 On Your Side showed it to her she said, “Holy Cow.”

Short’s Notice of Termination of Employment Agreement says Short is “Terminated for Cause” listing duties and performance. In the six count complaint Short accuses PRHA of termination without cause, without severance pay, and in breach of contract. The potential lawsuit states that “Due Process required PRHA to provide…meaningful opportunity to respond to grounds upon which his termination was based.”

Short also accuses PRHA and Authority Attorney Verbena Askew of defaming his character by stating to WAVY-TV and The Virginian Pilot that Short was part of a criminal investigation involving the Authority’s nonprofit “Greater Portsmouth Development Corporation.”

Short alleges Askew knew her statements “were untrue… made them with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity…made with malice…with deliberate and willful disregard for the rights of the plaintiff” who is Hal Short.

Askew stands by her statements because she says they are true. She provided the names of two Special Agents she met with. In an email Askew said, “The (HUD) Inspector General and FBI agent were provided a number of documents executed by Mr. Short and requested by the chair to investigate for questionable transactions that were unknown to the Board and were not authorized by the Board.”

10 On Your Side received no comment from HUD or the FBI or Hal Short or his attorney Raymond Hogge.

That information was used by Portsmouth City Council when it decided not to take up a vote to remove the PRHA Board in August of last year. Then, on August 9, 2016, Mayor Kenny Wright told WAVY, “Until these findings are complete and until we get the proper data it probably would be prudent for us to not take any action.”

If a settlement is not reached, and the suit is filed, most of the $41 million in damages stem from Short’s claims he has “suffered and will continue to suffer grave and irreparable injury to his professional and personal reputation… and will be prevented from obtaining gainful employment.”

Short also alleges he “has suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and mental anguish…humiliation , embarrassment, anger, outrage, and loss of enjoyment of life.”

The Complaint also states Askew’s allegations stigmatize Short by insinuating he suffers from a serious character defect or defects and were accompanied by termination of his employment.

The ultimatum gives PRHA until January 25 to resolve this matter or the lawsuit will be filed seeking $41 million in damages.

At the end of her interview with 10 On Your Side, Councilwoman Psimas would only say, “This is sort of uncharted territory. We’ve never done this before.”

You can count on WAVY News 10 to keep you updated on any developments.