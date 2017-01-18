Dre Bly headlines Virginia Sports Hall of Fame 2017 class

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — Super Bowl champion and former college All-American Dre Bly headlines the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame’s 2017 class.

Bly was an all-state football player at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake and then went on to earn All-American honors at the University of North Carolina. Drafted in the second round of the NFL draft, Bly was a key member of the St. Louis Rams Super Bowl winning team during his rookie season.

Over his 11-year NFL career, Bly finished with 43 interceptions, 420 tackles, seven defensive touchdowns and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Bly was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Class of 2017 also features:

Beth Anders, a former field hockey coach who spent 30 years at Old Dominion University and led them to 28 NCAA tournament appearances.

Jack Bogaczyk, a writer who spent 28 years in the sports media business in Roanoke.

Bimbo Coles, a former Virginia Tech basketball standout who enjoyed a 14-year NBA career.

Kim Hamilton Anthony, a former gymnast on the U.S. National Team, who was a six-time All-America selection at UCLA.

Claudio Reyna, a three-time All-American soccer player at the University of Virginia and captain of the U.S. National Team.

C.J. Woollum, a former Director of Athletics at Christopher Newport University and basketball coach who transformed CNU into a Division III powerhouse.

The 46th Annual Induction Banquet will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Renaissance Portsmouth- Norfolk Waterfront Hotel in Portsmouth, VA as the headline event of Hall of Fame weekend. Tickets are now on sale. For more information, call (757) 393-8031 or

visit http://www.vshfm.com.