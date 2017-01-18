Man robs Chartway Federal Credit Union in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Chartway Federal Credit Union at 4702 Hampton Boulevard at 3:45 p.m.

Investigators say a man entered the credit union and demanded money from a cashier. The employee complied and handed over cash. The suspect left the scene in a burgundy GMC Arcadia.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his early 30s, around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing roughly 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants, tan boots, dark sunglasses and a black knit hat.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

