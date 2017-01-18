CA: Norfolk officers involved in fatal shooting will not be charged

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has completed its review of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of India Beaty.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Greg Underwood said in a letter that he determined the officers’ use of force was a “reasonable reaction to” the danger presented by Beaty. As a result, no charges will be sought.

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, two narcotics police officers were conducting undercover surveillance in the 9500 block of Shore Drive, waiting for a suspected drug dealer to arrive in the parking lot. According to police, the officers saw 25-year-old India Beaty and two men in an argument. Beaty appeared to have a handgun pointed at one of the men and was behaving aggressively.

Investigators Goins and Wosk got out of their unmarked surveillance van and approached the situation. They identified themselves as police officers and gave Beaty verbal commands of “police” and “show me your hands,” but she did not. There were other investigators on scene who said Beaty turned toward the approaching officers then pulled the apparent gun from her waist.

“She turned on the officer, made a threatening motion with the weapon and at that point officers opened fire and ultimately killed Ms. Beaty,” Norfolk Police Chief Michael Goldsmith said at a news conference last March.

The officers immediately tried to render first aid. Paramedics declared Beaty dead at 1:29 a.m.

The weapon turned out to be a replica handgun.

The man Beaty initially approached told investigators — “100 percent, I believe she had a gun” and, “She was mad like she was going to shoot me.” He also indicated that he knew the men who jumped out of the white van were police, even though he could not see them clearly from where he was.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will take no further action in this matter.