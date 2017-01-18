Man shot on 73rd Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting in Newport News Wednesday night.

At 7:32 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the 300 block of 73rd Street. Officers responded and as they were investigating, dispatchers got another call at 7:47 p.m. about a shooting victim at the Shell station, located in the 9000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Police say the victim, a 23-year-old Newport News man, was shot on 73rd Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. If you know something about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.