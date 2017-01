NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for two men who robbed a Metro PCS in Norfolk Monday morning.

Norfolk say the robbery happened around 10 a.m. The two men pictured above were seen entering the store at 509 North Military Highway.

The two men then reportedly pulled out guns and demanded money. They ran out of the store with cash.

Only one employee was in the store at the time, and police say they were not hurt.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize these men.