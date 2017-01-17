Woman sentenced to 4+ years for Virginia Employment Commission fraud

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina woman was sentenced Tuesday to 57 months in prison for her role in an insurance fraud scheme.

47-year-old Paula Lane, also known as Paula Hipps, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft in Sept. 2016.

Court documents say Lane devised and carried out a complex unemployment insurance fraud scheme that caused a loss of over $150,000 to the Virginia Employment Commission and similar agencies in Indiana and Pennsylvania.

While at her Corapeake home, prosecutors say Lane created fake companies and reported to the VEC that the companies had employees who earned wages. She apparently stole the identities of real people to disguise as the employees.

Between August 2013 and August 2014, Lane filed unemployment claims under the names of 28 different identities, stating that they had been laid off. Lane was then able to receive unemployment insurance money, which was deposited directly into her bank account or onto debit cards that she controlled. Lane also filed false claims in Indiana and Pennsylvania.

In addition to the prison sentence, Lane was also ordered to pay $152,449 in restitution to the Virginia Employment Commission.