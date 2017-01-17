W&M senior’s amazing shot seen by millions around the nation

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – It was as improvised a play as any player can draw up with about as miraculous a result as anyone can imagine.

Trailing Northeastern 46-44 with a little over a second remaining in the third quarter, Alex Masaquel delivered an under-handed pass to senior guard Marlena Tremba. With only enough time for one dribble, Tremba, standing about three feet outside her own three point line, had no choice but to heave the ball with all her might towards the opposite basket.

“I like leaned my head..and went, ‘Oh my God,'” said Masaquel, who watched the shot from the baseline. “And it freakin’ went in.”

Splash.

Nothing but net, from right around 72 feet away.

“I was kind of shocked,” said Tremba, who received text messages jokingly asking her how many push-ups she can do. “I was like, wow, I didn’t realize how strong I was.”

Regardless of how strong Tremba is, the play was strong enough to be recognized by ESPN Sportscenter’s Top 10 Plays, coming in at number 7.

“To see a women’s basketball tribe member get on Sportscenter is a really big deal,” said Masaquel.

And now the rest of the nation knows how big a deal the shot was.