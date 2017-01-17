Western Branch Intermediate evacuated due to smoke smell

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Western Branch Intermediate in Chesapeake was evacuated Tuesday morning after a smoke smell was detected.

Capt. Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department says a call was received shortly after 11 a.m. for a fire alarm at the school. The school’s principal then called and reported smelling smoke.

The school was evacuated when fire crews arrived.

However, there was no fire. There was routine HVAC work Tuesday that had an odor — and was mistaken for smoke.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.