FUKUOKA, Japan (NBC) — If you’re having a bad day, here’s a video of a spinning otter for your enjoyment.

The twirling animal is from a zoo in Fukuoka Prefecture, in southwest Japan.

The 3-year-old has a talent no others can copy — he can keep spinning for more than five minutes. A zoo staff member revealed that the staff secretly calls this special skill the “dynamic tornado.”

The zoo does not know why this otter particularly likes to spin so much.