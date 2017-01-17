Video: Flying shark off the Florida coast

OFF PORT CANAVERAL, FL – A group of fisherman were off the coast of southwest Florida when they saw a large shark swimming next to their boat. One of them tossed some bait into the water, and the shark jumped up and snatched it up – and they captured the incredible moment on cell phone video. They say the shark show continued for a good 30 minutes.

“It was very exciting for all the passengers that were on the boat and it’s gotten a lot of excitement on Facebook,” said boat owner Christine Carr. “We’ve got great things to do here at Port Canaveral and now this is one of those things we can add to this list – go off shore and see great whites possibly.”

It definitely is a possibility. This is actually the second shark this same ship has spotted since last month.