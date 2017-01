VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle overturned Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 264 east near the Rosemont Road exit.

Dispatchers say Virginia State Police were called to the crash at 4:06 p.m.

It’s not yet clear if anyone was hurt.

The right center lane, right outside lane, right shoulder and exit ramp are currently closed.

