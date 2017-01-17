VBEMS looks to replace ambulances flooded in Hurricane Matthew

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Months after Hurricane Matthew flooded three VBEMS ambulances, the city is talking about replacing them.

The city set aside $700,000 for ambulance replacement after the storm. Chief Ed Brazzle with VBEMS says water got into the patient compartment of the three ambulances, which made it so they can’t be used anymore.

The ambulances are not part of the city fleet. They are three of 38 owned by VBEMS.

Each ambulance costs about $205,000, Chief Brazzle says. VBEMS has received grants and funding for the replacements, so the rescue squad needs another $249,000 from the city.

