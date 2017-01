NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Spearhead will depart from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Tuesday for a four-month humanitarian mission.

Navy officials say the Spearhead’s deployment will be in support of U.S. Southern Command’s 2017 Continuing Promise Mission.

The Spearhead was deployed in 2016 to help with security in Africa’s maritime region. Crew returned home from that mission last May.

A crew of 70 sailors and civil service mariners will deploy Tuesday morning.