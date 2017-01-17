US Marshals find murder suspect hiding in closet in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals found a man wanted in connection to a 2016 Philadelphia murder hiding in a cubby hole above a closet in a Norfolk home Tuesday.

29-year-old Karl Howard was arrested after authorities say he tried running through a back door, hiding and then lying to avoid arrest.

An arrest warrant for murder and other charges against Howard was issued on September 23, 2016.

Just last week, U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia contacted Marshals in Norfolk with information that Howard was hiding out in Hampton Roads.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, U.S. Marshals and the Norfolk Fugitive Unit went to an address in the 200 block of Maycox Avenue, where Howard was believed to be living. After Marshals knocked and ordered Howard to come to the front door, a back door to the home opened. Authorities say Howard appeared in the doorway and saw multiple officers around the back door. He then quickly slammed the door shut.

Multiple people inside the house were evacuated. Howard refused to get out.

A K-9 unit helped Marshals and Norfolk detectives as they worked to find Howard inside the house. Within minutes, Howard was found curled up in a cubby hole up above a closet in a bedroom. Howard then gave a fake name to investigators.

Howard will be held at the Norfolk City Jail while awaiting return to Philadelphia.