Regent police issue alert after a student was maliciously attacked

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University sent out an alert Tuesday morning after a student was reportedly attacked.

The alert from the school told students and staff to be on the lookout for a thin-built white male, approximately 5’10-5’11, who was wearing a dark hoodie over his face.

Campus police say this suspect is wanted for a malicious attack on a student, and was last seen at Foundation Hall between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Call Regent campus police at 757-226-2075 if you encounter someone fitting this description.