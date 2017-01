SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to identify a person believed to be connected to a counterfeiting case.

At about 7:11 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2016, a man was caught on surveillance trying to buy something with counterfeit cash at a Walgreen’s store, located in the 100 block of North Main Street. The man left the business and got into the passenger seat of a black vehicle.

If you recognize this man or the vehicle, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Surveillance Images View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Suffolk police) (Photo: Suffolk police) (Photo: Suffolk police)