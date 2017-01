SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The intersection of Wilroy Road and Macarthur Drive will shutdown Wednesday so crews can repair a water main break.

The closure will last from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Traffic control will be set up to help drivers get around.

City officials say it’s not clear if the repairs will effect water service to customers in the area, but crews will try to make sure residents are aware if there will be a service disruption.