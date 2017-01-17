Sister of Navy officer accused of spying asks Congress to investigate the case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lieutenant Commander Edward Lin is an American success story, to his sister Jenny Lin.

“If you know Eddy, Eddy is all about the Navy. He’s all about the United States. He dedicated his entire life to this,” Jenny told WAVY.com on the phone Tuesday.

Jenny is now fighting for her brother’s life, calling on Congress to sanction the Navy for prosecuting her brother in her words, “without any evidence.”

“The Navy should justify to Congress why it continues to pursue this prosecution when it has no evidence that LCDR Lin actually provided or attempted to provide national defense information to Taiwan. If the Navy’s justification is inadequate, Congress should take measures to sanction the Navy for prosecuting Lieutenant Commander Lin for espionage without any evidence,” Lin wrote in her letter to several members of Congress.

“This is a family who has dedicated our professional and personal lives to the public service of this country,” she said.

Eddy and Jenny immigrated from Taiwan as children with their mother, who has since passed away. Jenny, following in her brother’s military footsteps, is part of the United States Air Force Reserves Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG).

“We are both Taiwanese-American immigrants, but this is our home. We have worked in every capacity that we can in furtherance of this country’s interests.”

Eddy Lin has been in the Naval Consolidated Brig in Chesapeake since September 2015.

“My brother has been in pretrial confinement for about 494 days now for what the government initially alleged as spying for sex or spying for China.”

The government claims Lin fed secrets to a prostitute, but has since dropped prostitution and adultery charges. In relation to the spy charges, Lin’s attorney argued during a hearing in May that any information he may have provided to a foreign government was open-source information, meaning it could be found on the internet. A judge has since ruled that part of an 11-hour interrogation cannot be used in court.

“He’s one of the good guys. He’s never done anything wrong and I still believe that he is innocent.”

WAVY.com reached out to the Navy for comment, but we have not heard back.

Lin is due in court for a motions hearing on Wednesday. His attorney tells 10 On Your Side the government may ask to amend one of the charges against him.

