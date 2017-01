PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Amy Shock from the Aveda Experience Center showed off the latest products and techniques for men and women who want healthier skin and hair. Visit the shop on your next trip to MacArthur Center in Norfolk.

Aveda Experience Center

at MacArthur Center

(757) 622-2412

ShopMacArthur.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by MacArthur Center.