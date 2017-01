PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mary Latham believes there is more good in this world than bad.

So to help prove the point, Latham will take the next year traveling to each state in the country. Latham plans to meet with strangers and gather their stories of kindness… and then share them. It’s a project dedicated to her late mother Patricia… it’s called MORE GOOD.

We hit the road and met up with Mary Latham in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.