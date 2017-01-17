Recall announced for breaded okra that could contain glass

Some breaded okra is being recalled because it could contain glass fragments. There has been one injury reported because of this issue.

The recall involves select packages of Pictsweet Farms’ 12-ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra with a “Best if Used By” date of November 3, 2018, and a production code of 3086B C, 3086B D, 3086 B E, 3086 B F, or 3086 B G. This information is printed on the back of the bag.

The okra was sold nationwide. If you purchased this product, throw it away or return it to the store where you bought it, for a full refund.

For additional information, contact Pictsweet Consumer Affairs at 1-800-527-0986.