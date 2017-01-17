One week left for Hampton residents to give input on animal control issues

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The online survey asking for Hampton citizens’ input on animal control issues will close in one week.

The city opened its online survey last week, asking residents about the city’s leash law and the number of pets one can have.

“We all love our own pets. We don’t always love our neighbor’s pets,” city spokeswoman Robin McCormick said.

According to McCormick, animal control complaints have led to concern.

“When you start calling council members, we want to take a look at it and see how big an issue it really is,” she said.

The first issue addressed in the survey is the city’s leash law. Right now, a dog doesn’t have to be on a leash when it’s off its owner’s property as long as the owner has voice command control.

“Some people think that that’s a little bit of a loophole and that people aren’t very good at controlling their dogs or there are situations when the dogs get out of their control,” McCormick said.

Diane Witiak is an animal lover with the nonprofit organization Hampton Animal Aid Society. She supports dogs being on a leash in public.

“We don’t want people to be hurt. We don’t want the dogs to get hurt,” she said.

However for her, the second issue isn’t so cut and dry.

Hampton doesn’t currently limit the number of dogs and cats in a home. Witiak thinks deciding on a number and enforcing the law may not be easy.

“It’s subjective on who can handle multiple dogs and cats and who doesn’t even handle one dog very well or one cat very well,” Witiak said.

“So we’re asking our residents: What is that number? If there is a number. And other people are saying the government has no business telling me what I can do,” McCormick said.

For now, the answer is up to residents, but the final decision will come from city council.

“Seeking input is good. What their ultimate decision will be, I’m not sure and I’m not sure if that’ll be good,” Witiak said.

Click here to complete the survey. You have until Jan. 24.