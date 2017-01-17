Newport News man charged in robberies at two Williamsburg hotels

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing charges for two recent robberies at two Williamsburg hotels.

Williamsburg police say the robberies happened last Tuesday and Thursday.

The first was at a hotel in the 3000 block of Richmond Road (Route 60). Officers were called to the area around 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 10 for a reported robbery.

First hotel, Motel 6 on Richmond Road, robbed on 10th. pic.twitter.com/IRPHp4AT8Q — Matt Gregory (@WAVY10MATT) January 17, 2017

A victim told police someone knocked on her door as she waited for a friend. This person, who was armed, forced his way into the room and demanded cash.

He took the money then ran from the hotel in an unknown direction.

Two days later, Williamsburg police were called to a hotel in the 500 block of York Street for a robbery. The reported details of this robbery were similar — an armed suspect robbed a person who was waiting in a room for a friend.

This suspect was later identified as 28-year-old Craig Alexander Brodie, of Newport News. Williamsburg police have charged him with abduction, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in each robbery.

Newport News police said Jan. 13 that Brodie was a person of interest in multiple robbery incidences in the city. He is being held in Newport News City Jail.

10 On Your Side’s Matt Gregory is working to learn the latest on this case.