Military Minute: 2017 Military Child of the Year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In April of 2017, Operation Homefront will recognize the 2017 Military Child of the Year.

There were 400 nominees according to Operation Homefront and 90 semifinalists chosen from the whole country. For the innovation awards, there were 40 nominees and 20 semifinalists remain. According to WAVY.com, four local teenagers by the names of Alexis Bryant, Carson Butler, Ethan Viccario, and Kira Walters are in the running with two other local students who are semifinalists for the innovation awards.

These students have all been nominated for a ten thousand dollar award for their scholarship, leadership, extracurricular activities and volunteerism. The awards will be presented at a gala in Washington DC in April 2017.

If you know of a person or unit who deserves BZ we’d love to feature them in our military minute!