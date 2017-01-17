Maury High School NJROTC prepares for inauguration performance

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There are just three days until the inauguration of Donald Trump, and a student organization from Hampton Roads is getting in as much practice as possible before the big show.

The Navy Junior ROTC at Maury High School will perform Color guard duties at the 58th Presidential Inaugural Concert on Thursday.

Tuesday morning, the five cadets were practicing the Presentation of Colors. They’re excited to be a part of history, and to represent Hampton Roads.

“We get here at six in the morning to drill for an hour every morning to become better, and do what we do best,” says Cadet Commander Blake Garcia, who hopes to one day attend the Coast Guard Academy.

Sophomore Elisha McCattry, a sophomore, says, “For me, it is a huge honor… I never thought I would be performing at an inauguration for a president and I think that is huge.”

Sophomore Jalen Rogers says the performance is a privilege.

“This happens every four years that we [inaugurate] a president, and it is an honor to represent my school in what I love to do, which is ROTC,” Rogers says. “It means a lot to be the face of Hampton Roads. Everyone in Hampton Roads knows Maury, but it will be neat to turn on the television and see the inauguration. It will be a great honor to represent Norfolk, not just Maury.”

Junior Franklyn Gil takes pride in representing Hampton Roads, too.

“It’s not just representing the unit, and ROTC, but it is also representing Norfolk as a city, and to unite us after working so hard for something we can achieve.”

The Senior Instructor for this students is Ret. Commander Ross Mobilia.

“The cadets have worked hard for this. They are really excited about it, and the families are excited. I believe they will have a performance on par with the active military.”

Cadet Commander Garcia added, “It’s just awesome to see what ROTC does to the future generation. It inspires them and puts love into our country and to our hearts because we are doing this for the country. We just love our country.”

The NJROTC is a citizenship program, and these students had to apply for this opportunity. Commander Mobilia thinks the reputation of the Maury High School Corps earned the cadets this invitation.