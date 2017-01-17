Man stole thousands in cash, merchandise from Newport News Metro PCS

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Metro PCS store in Newport News Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Metro PCS located at 5101-B Jefferson Avenue at 10:02 a.m. for a reported robbery.

According to police, the clerk had just opened the store when a man entered. He implied that he had a gun, forced the clerk to the register and stole money. He then ordered the clerk to get into a bathroom. Along with cash, the suspect got away with cell phones and store deposits. In total, he stole several thousands of dollars in store merchandise and money.

The man ran from the store heading southbound on Jefferson.

Police say the suspect was about 6 feet tall with a skinny build, wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and a ski mask.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.