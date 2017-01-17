Local 70s show group to play at Trump’s inauguration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Preparations for the inauguration are well underway and a local band is also getting ready to head to D.C. This one is a 70s show band based out of Virginia Beach.

Republican or Democrat — it doesn’t matter. The Right On Band has played for both.

“We love them, they love us. We’re as neutral as can be,” said Nigel Holland, the band’s founder.

Their list includes Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama. Come Friday, Donald Trump will become the fourth sitting president the band has played for. They actually have played for him once before at a campaign rally at Nauticus last year. They say they want this performance to be about unity.

“Not too many people can even say they’ve met or seen these people in person, and to perform for them is a huge honor,” said VIP Cary G, the group’s drummer.

The band members say each performance is special. For this one, they’re hoping their music spreads a positive message.

Ron Halsey, one of the guitarists, said, “We’re going to bring people together, and that’s what the country, we feel, needs to do holistically.”

The 12-person band is performing a four-hour set at the Great American Inaugural Ball at the new MGM National Harbor on Friday.

“I know when we walk into the MGM on Friday it’s going to be like, ‘ahhh!’ It’s going to be a really big deal,” said Gabriel Dyson, one of the other guitarists.

Band members say they have a blast on stage and they believe audiences love them because of their energy.

“I think a lot of it’s the nostalgia for people that were alive at that time and this music means so much to them. What’s cool is the younger people, they’ve heard it on radio stations and they love it and really have a great time with it,” said Halsey.

The band was founded 20 years ago by Nigel Holland. He’s taken the band across the country and abroad, including to Italy and Ethiopia. He started the band after suffering a serious accident — one that left him legally blind. But it didn’t stop him from performing.

“I just do it, I don’t know how to explain it,” said Holland.

Instead, it led him to a whole new set of experiences.

Holland also wears gold glitter platform boots for every show. He’s donated pairs to various groups, and even gave a pair of gold glitter cowboys boots to former President George W. Bush.