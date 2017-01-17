Indictment unsealed on Orlando nightclub gunman’s wife

Police cars surround the Pulse Orlando nightclub, the scene of a fatal shooting, in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have unsealed a two-count indictment against the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

This undated image provided by the Orlando Police Department shows Omar Mateen, the shooting suspect at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, June 12, 2016. (Orlando Police Department via AP)
The document says Noor Salman, between April and June of last year, “did knowingly aid and abet” her husband’s attempt to support the Islamic State group

The indictment accuses Salman of misleading police officers and FBI agents who were investigating the June 12, 2016, attack at the Pulse nightclub.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, died in a shootout with police after killing 49 club patrons.

Salman is due in federal court in Oakland later Tuesday. She was arrested Monday in the San Francisco Bay area.

Her attorney says Salman had no advance knowledge of the attack.

