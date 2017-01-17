In The Kitchen: Pan Roasted Cod with a Tomato Caper Sauce

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Rebecca Rose from the Spirit of Norfolk joined us in the kitchen today. The Spirit of Norfolk is one of the 17 great restaurants participating in Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week… going on now through Sunday. Rebecca made for us a delicious Pan Roasted Cod with a Tomato Caper Sauce.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week – Now through Jan 22

Downtown Restaurants offer price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $25 or $35. Lunch (at some restaurants) for $12

The Spirit of Norfolk is one the 17 restaurants participating in Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week going on now through Sunday!

