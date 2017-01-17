In The Kitchen: Cauliflower Crust Pizza and Cauliflower Fried Rice

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Here is a great way to stay ahead of your New Years resolution to stay fit!

Kathleen Wood leads the Healthy Eating Program for Whole Foods Market of the Mid-Atlantic Region and today Kathleen showed us how to make super healthy versions of your favorite comfort foods… fried rice and pizza. Kathleen made both dishes using cauliflower.

