PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Saturday night marks the 10th annual Pink in the Rink event at Norfolk Scope to benefit Komen Tidewater. The ice will turn the signature color of the fight against breast cancer as the Admirals hope to extend their winning streak to seven games.

10th Annual Pink in the Rink

Saturday

Norfolk Scope

Tickets & Information:

KomenTidewater.org

(757) 490-7794